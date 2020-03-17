Business Autos 17 Mar 2020 Coronavirus pandemic ...
Coronavirus pandemic: Volkswagen to close European plants 'for two to three weeks'

Production will be halted at Spanish plants, Setubal in Portugal, Bratislava in Slovakia and Ducati plants in Italy
Frankfurt: German auto giant Volkswagen on tuesday said the group was preparing to shutter most of its European plants as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts supply chains and sends demand plummeting.

"Production will be halted at our Spanish plants, Setubal in Portugal, Bratislava in Slovakia and the Lamborghini and Ducati plants in Italy before the end of this week," CEO Herbert Diess said.

 

He also added "most of the other German and European plants will begin preparing to suspend production, probably for two to three weeks."

...
