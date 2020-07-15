112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

936,623

28,983

Recovered

593,080

20,968

Deaths

24,315

587

Maharashtra26766514900710695 Tamil Nadu147324973102099 Delhi115346932363446 Karnataka4407717391846 Gujarat43723305552070 Uttar Pradesh3972424981983 Telangana3774524840375 Andhra Pradesh3301917467408 West Bengal3283819931980 Rajasthan2557119169524 Haryana2262817090312 Madhya Pradesh1900513575673 Bihar1885313019143 Assam178081217451 Odisha14280986496 Jammu and Kashmir111736223195 Kerala8931443835 Punjab85115663213 Chhatisgarh4379327520 Jharkhand4225242836 Uttarakhand3686286750 Goa2753160718 Tripura218315382 Manipur167210200 Puducherry153182918 Himachal Pradesh130993810 Nagaland8963460 Chandigarh60044610 Arunachal Pradesh3871453 Meghalaya318462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim211860
Business Autos 15 Jul 2020 Maruti Suzuki recall ...
Business, Autos

Maruti Suzuki recalls 1,34,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump
Maruti recalls 1,34,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps. (PTI Photo)
 Maruti recalls 1,34,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.

The company is voluntarily undertaking a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

 

The recall will cover 1,34,885 vehicles of both these models, it added.

"The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost," the auto major said.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by the company authorised dealers in due course of time, it added.

...
Tags: baleno, maruti suzuki india, wagonr
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Representational image

India set to buy Israeli drones

Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) said that a GST of 18 per cent will be levied on all alcohol-based hand sanitisers. (PTI Photo)

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers to attract 18% GST, says AAR

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo)

Zydus begins human trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. (PTI Photo)

Raghuram Rajan warns against 'unprecedented' rise in NPA levels in next 6 months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

India's auto sales volume will take 3-4 years to recover: SIAM

India’s auto sales volume will take another 3-4 years to reach 2018 levels. (PTI Photo)

India's auto sales tank in June, hit by COVID-19 lockdown

Domestic car and SUV sales in India fell 50% in June. (PTI Photo)

Fourth-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB launched at Rs 73.70 lakh

Available in two variants: GLE 300 d and GLE 400 d Hip-Hop Edition.

Auto shares down by 12% as automakers score nil domestic sales in April

Auto stocks plunged nearly 12 percent. (PTI Photo)

Some auto companies resume production, others prepare to restart manufacturing

Automobile majors on Wednesday announced the resumption of or plans. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham