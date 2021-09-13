Business Autos 13 Sep 2021 KIA to strengthen sa ...
Business, Autos

KIA to strengthen sales in Indian market; release new cars, raise price

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2021, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 11:32 am IST
KIA India will expand its lineup starting with the release of 'Seltos X Line' in the early of this month
It is expected that KIA will also release MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) models next year. (Photo: PTI/File)
 It is expected that KIA will also release MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) models next year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Seoul: KIA is going to solidify its upward sales trend in the Indian market, the world's fourth-largest automobile market. It is planning to strengthen profitability by raising the prices of some models and releasing new models.

According to the industry on the 10th, KIA India will expand its lineup starting with the release of 'Seltos X Line' in the early of this month. Seltos X Line is the new model that emphasizes its sporty body design. 7 factors including matt granite-pattern colour and Indigofera leather are differentiated from previous Seltos models.

 

It was first unveiled as a concept car at the LA Auto Show in 2019, but the X Line model that was released this time is somewhat different from the off-road one displayed at the show. It was released only in the Indian market.
It is expected that KIA will also release MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) models next year. The industry predicts that the MPV model will be based on Seltos models. KIA Soul is also expected to be released in the Indian market.

According to a global automobile media Autocar India, KIA has the registration of Soul trademark rights with the Indian Patent Office in June. It has not been officially confirmed to release, but it has completed a preliminary stage for the local sale.

 

Starting with the introduction of a new Seltos trim, KIA is expected to speed up its growth in the Indian market. KIA has been growing significantly, surpassing cumulative sales of 300,000 units as of July. It is an achievement made by KIA in less than 2 years of its entry into India. It is the fastest record achieved among carmakers entering India.

KIA sold 16,750 units last year, up 54.3% year-on-year. Seltos was sold the most with 8,619 units, followed by 7,752 units of Sonet and 379 units of Carnival. The production of carmakers has been stagnant due to the automobile semiconductor shortage, but KIA increased its sales by 11% from the previous month and showed a unique growth rate. Both India's top automobile brands, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor showed a decrease in sales.

 

In the last month, the market share of KIA increased 0.22%p from the previous month to 6.44%. The sales ranking also rose from 5th to 4th in July, overtaking Mahindra.

The sales of Seltos played a major role in Kia's rapid growth in India. Seltos is the flagship model that has been sold more than 200,000 units in 2 years since it was first launched in the Indian market in August 2019, accounting for more than 2/3 of all Kia India's current sales.

...
Tags: kia motors corporation, kia motors india, kia seltos
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul


Latest From Business

Hiring of temporary staff has gone up and this year's hiring would be better than last year, but not as good as pre-pandemic years. There is no slump for the manufacturers. But retailers are cautious. — Representational image/AP

Retailers still cautious about festive season hiring

The hospital said it had blended UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) drone technology and artificial intelligence in its response during emergencies and disasterDr Sangita Reddy said the demonstration had proven to be a prescient event. Apollo Hospitals’ continued work on drones has contributed to preparations for the trials for the delivery of MMR, influenza and Covid-19 vaccines in Telangana, said Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group. — DC Image

Apollo had tested drones in 2018

Ford has been struggling for years to make a mark in India's automotive market. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ford to shut down both its manufacturing plants in India, sell only imported vehicles

Google said it has added support for four new languages - Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. (Photo: AFP/File)

Google brings accelerator programme for digital news startups in India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

Govt working on establishing charging infra for EVs across country: Pandey

We are looking to promote environment-friendly vehicles. We came up with FAME-I, and after it received good response, we announced FAME-II scheme with an enhanced outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, Pandey said. (Representational Image: AFP)

First look: Mahindra SUV Thar in new avatar

Mahindra unveils all new Thar, launch on October 2. (Photo- AutoMahindra)

Auto component industry likely to witness double-digit degrowth in FY21

Auto component industry likely to witness double-digit degrowth in FY21. (PTI Photo)

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AFP Photo)

Car-makers line up new models for festival sales

The new Honda Amaze will be offered in three variants, which include E, S, VX trims. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->