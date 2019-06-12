Cricket World Cup 2019

Donald Trump pitches for zero tariff on US motorcycles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LALIT K JHA
Published Jun 12, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 2:43 am IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)
Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump has again criticised India's high import tariff on the iconic Harley Davidson motorcycles as "unacceptable", though he acknowledged that his "good friend" slashed the duty by half from 100 per cent.

 Trump's comments came as he and Modi have agreed to meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29.      

 

Trump, in an interview to CBS News on Monday, said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled.

"We're not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, you take a look at what they've done, 100 per cent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing," Trump said. Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants India to reduce the duty to zero.

"So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100 per cent tax. When they (India) send in — they make a tremendous number of motorcycles — when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it's unacceptable," Trump said, referring to his conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

"He (Modi) reduced it by 50 per cent with one phone call. I said it's still unacceptable because it's 50 per cent versus nothing. It's still unacceptable. And they're working on it," he said, hinting the countries are still in talks on the issue.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, us president donald trump, harley davidson


