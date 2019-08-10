Business Autos 10 Aug 2019 Royal Enfield launch ...
Royal Enfield launches six new variants of iconic bike Bullet

Royal Enfield announced launch of six new variants of its iconic bike Bullet at prices starting at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bookings for the new variants will start from Friday.
Mumbai: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday announced the launch of six new variants of its iconic bike Bullet at prices starting at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), besides 250 retail touch points tier II and III cities and towns.

A part of the Eicher group, Royal Enfield currently has 930 dealer touch points pan-India. The bookings for the new variants starts from Friday, the company said in a release.

 

"We have witnessed significant demand across smaller towns and cities which are showing tremendous potential for growth and are soon becoming a huge market for middle-weight motorcycle segment," said Vinod K Dasari, chief executive officer, Royal Enfield.

