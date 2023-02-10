Fastest accelerating E-Car unveiled at E-Motor Show in Hyderabad

Sujai Karampuri (far right) with other dignitaries at the unveiling of Battista at Hyderabad E-Motor Show on Thursday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, as part of the E-Motor Show, unveiled the world’s fastest accelerating car: the pure-electric hyper GT ‘Battista’ for the first time in India on Thursday.

The unveiling, as part of the E-Mobility Week, adds an important milestone as the city gears up for India’s first Formula E Grand Prix on February 11. The Battista is officially the fastest-accelerating car in the world.

The car was unveiled by Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry Cell, Government of Telangana in the presence of Gurpratap Boparai, CEO, Europe Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Paolo Dellacha, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina.

Speaking at the event, Sujai Karampuri said, “Telangana has always stood for development and innovation with sustainability at its core. I strongly believe that Electric Vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility and the State is actively promoting adoption of electric vehicles for a greener future.”

“Telangana has rich association with the Mahindra Group, and we are proud of Mahindra for getting such cutting-edge technology in electric mobility,” added Mr Karampuri.

Gurpratap Boparai said, “Battista represents the pinnacle of technology in electric vehicles in truest form. As the car is set to participate in the Hyderabad E Prix circuit, it will also mark its debut in India.”

Mr Paolo Dellacha said, “We are really excited to be at the Hyderabad E-Motor show. We are strengthening our collaboration with Mahindra Group for the future, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news.”