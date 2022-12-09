  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Business Autos 09 Dec 2022 Automobile retail sa ...
Business, Autos

Automobile retail sales soar to record high in Nov: FADA

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2022, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 4:27 pm IST
The overall automobile retail sales rose by 26 per cent to 23,80,465 units last month, as compared with 18,93,647 units in November 2021. (Image: PTI)
 The overall automobile retail sales rose by 26 per cent to 23,80,465 units last month, as compared with 18,93,647 units in November 2021. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Automobile retail sales in India clocked best-ever performance last month aided by robust registrations across segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, automobile dealer' body FADA said on Friday.

The overall automobile retail sales rose by 26 per cent to 23,80,465 units last month, as compared with 18,93,647 units in November 2021.

“November 2022 has clocked highest retails in the history of Indian automobile Industry with March'20 as an exception when retails were higher due to BS IV to BS VI transition,” Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania said in a statement.

The sales momentum continued even after the end of the festive period with the start of the wedding season, he added.

Passenger vehicle retail sales rose by 21 per cent year on year last month to cross three lakh unit mark in November aided by better availability of models, new launches and increase in demand in rural areas.

The overall passenger vehicle retail sales last month rose to 3,00,922 units, as compared with 2,48,052 units in November 2021.

“Better availability of model mixes from past months, new launches and increase in rural demand continues to keep the segment in healthy condition. Compact SUV and SUV category coupled with higher variant models continues to rule to roost,” Singhania stated.

Aided by brisk offtake, two-wheeler retails rose to 18,47,708 units last month, up 24 per cent, as against 14,94,797 units in November 2021.

The commercial vehicle sales rose by 33 per cent to 79,369 units last month, as compared with 59,765 units in last November.

Government's continued focus in the infrastructure space and new mining projects, replacement demand continued to push the segment, Singhania said.
Three-wheeler and tractor retails grew by 81 per cent and 57 per cent respectively last month as compared with year-ago period.

On business outlook, FADA stated: “Most of the OEMs are announcing price hikes going forward. To counter this and for the lower end of the pyramid, OEMs have started announcing discounts for slow moving products, lower variants and to clear their year-end stocks. This may help year-end sales to remain healthy.”

The industry body, which represents over 15,000 automobile dealers across the country, noted that the increase in repo-rate will further lead to a higher cost of borrowing and may impact the sales in the two wheeler and entry level passenger vehicle segment.

“Along with this, the China lockdown may play its part in slowing the supply of semiconductors. If this happens, it may act as a speed-breaker and add to supply-demand mis-match which has been improving since the last few months. Due to the above reasons, FADA remains cautiously optimistic in the near-term,” it added.

...
Tags: automobile sales, maruti suzuki, hyundai


Latest From Business

TiE — an abbreviation for The Indus Entrepreneurs — is an organization that works for the growth of entrepreneurs through education, mentoring, funding, networking and incubation. (Photo: www.tgs2022.org)

TiE Global Summit all set to take off on Dec. 12

Forex traders said muted domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the gains. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.28 against US dollar

The ripee settled at 82.44, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close of 82.47. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee gains 3 paise to close at 82.44 against US dollar

Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, PDG. (Photo By Arrangement)

Princeton Digital Group launches flagship MU1 data center in India



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

Bajaj launches new trendier version of Pulsar P150

The new design includes a new aerodynamic 3D front that sports a dynamic interplay of metalised, dual colours. (Photo By Arrangement)

Used-car loan size rise in pandemic years

It shows that demand for bigger cars has increased and people are ready to spend more. This trend has been more visible in the last 12 months, said Namit Jain, co-founder and CEO, of Rupyy, a fintech platform focused on the used car market and arm of Cardekho. — DC Image/R. Pavan

BMW G 310 RR racing bike comes at Rs 2.85 L

BMW Motorrad, which sold over 5,000 bikes last year, registering a 100 per cent growth, is targeting over 10 per cent sales growth this year. — Twitter

People spend big on used cars post-pandemic

Rupyy, which was started as CarDekho Financial Services in 2015, lends over Rs 400 crore a month and plans to increase it to Rs 700 crore a month by the yearend. — DC Image/R. Pavan

Passenger vehicle sales down 4%: Siam

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined nearly 4 per cent to 2,79,501 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (Representational Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->