TS will lead the way in India’s E-mobility drive: KTR

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao and HOP Electric co-founder Nikhil Bhatia with the HOP OXO motorcycle in Hyderabad on Wednesday. - DC

Hyderabad: Electric two-wheeler company HOP Electric announced the launch of its electric motorcycle HOP OXO at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

HOP OXO has a top speed of 90 kmph/95 kmph, a true range of 135 km/150 km, a voltage architecture of 72 V, a max torque (at wheel) of 185 Nm/200 Nm and is equipped with a BLDC Hub motor, Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, and riding modes including Eco-Power-Sport and Reverse Mode.

The motorcycle is powered by an advanced Lithium-ion High Performance Battery, with an installed capacity of 3.75 Kwh, and a smart charger of 850W with a charging time of 0-80% in four hours. It can be purchased at HOP's 10 Experience Centres located in Hyderabad, at locations including Himayat Nagar, Uppal, Karmanghat, Malakpet, Kompally, Kukatpally and Medchal.

HOP Electric's Co-founder Nikhil Bhatia said, "We would like to congratulate the Telangana government for a fantastic E Mobility week. Our game-changing OXO first participated at Rall-E Hyderabad followed by the launch at the Hyderabad E Motor Show by IT Minister K T Rama Rao. We are excited about Formula E coming to India and believe that HOP OXO will play a crucial role in promoting electric mobility in the country."