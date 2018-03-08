Clash of segments: Maruti Swift 2018 vs Maruti Ignis - which car to buy?

Now, it’s time to find out how the Ignis and the Swift stack up against each other, starting with the basic characteristic differences between the two cars:

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift 2018 at this year’s Auto Expo at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, going up to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom﻿ Delhi). Interestingly, this put the new Swift at loggerheads with two other hatchbacks from Maruti itself - the Ignis and the Baleno. The three hatchbacks are not meant to be direct competitors, but the overlapping prices between the variants raises the question: which model should you really buy?

Let us now look at which of the two cars and their closely priced variants provide better value in terms of the equipment on offer.

Ignis Sigma vs Swift L vs Ignis Delta

The base variant of the Ignis gets body-coloured door handles and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and front power windows, which the Swift’s doesn’t. If we go just by the features on offer in these cars and don’t consider the fact that the Swift is bigger and more spacious than the Ignis, then the Ignis Sigma is the clear winner here.

But, the Ignis Delta gets the following features over the Sigma: wheel covers, turn indicators on ORVMs, audio system with steering mounted controls, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM) and rear power windows.

But choose the Ignis Delta only if its on-road price is not more than Rs 40,000 over the Ignis Sigma. Any price above that will not be a justified expenditure.

Swift V vs Ignis Zeta

Both the Swift V and the Ignis Zeta get most of the features that we consider bare minimum for any car these days like dual airbags, ABS, power windows on all doors, music system with steering-mounted controls and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Both these cars also get body-coloured door handles and ORVMs in these variants. On top of this, the Ignis gets alloy wheels, push button start/stop, electrically folding ORVMs, rear parking sensors, fog lamps, rear wiper and defogger. Since these additional features hold a considerable value à la carte, buying the Ignis Zeta will make more sense over the Swift V even if their on-road prices are at par with each other.

Swift Z vs Ignis Alpha

The Alpha is the top variant of the Ignis that you can buy and it includes features like LED projector headlamps, Smartplay infotainment system and rear parking camera that you won’t find on the Swift Z, which sits below the Swift’s top Z+ variant. Taking the Swift Z and the Ignis Alpha in isolation, it’s easy to recommend the Ignis Alpha on the basis of the extra equipment you get with it.

But, frankly, the Swift Z doesn’t miss out on any important features. Also, you can’t ignore the fact that it’s the bigger car of the two. The Swift Z will, therefore, make for a more logical choice even if both the cars are priced neck and neck.

Before we wrap up, here’s a look at the technical specifications of the Ignis and the Swift:

Source: CarDekho.com