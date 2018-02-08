New Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Auto Expo 2018

Maruti Suzuki has made the public premiere and launched the third generation Swift at Auto Expo 2018. The new hatchback is priced at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Like before, the new Swift will be sold through regular Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

Diesel AMT

VDI AGS: Rs 7.34 lakh (+47K over VDI MT)

ZDI AGS: Rs 7.96 lakh (+47K over ZDI MT)

The new Swift becomes the fourth model in Maruti’s lineup to be based on Suzuki’s newest Heartect platform, after the Baleno, Ignis, and its compact sedan sibling, the Dzire. Thanks to the new lightweight platform, the third-gen Swift has shed upto 85kg compared to the second-gen model.

In terms of features, the new Swift is better equipped than the previous model. The differentiating goodies on offer on the top Z+ variant are auto LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as tail lamps with LED brake lights, among others. The Z+ variant is the new top variant. The three other variants in which the Swift is available are L, V and Z. Maruti Suzuki has made dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, and IsoFix child seat anchors, which were optional before on the base model, standard with the new model.

The new Swift is powered by the same 1.2-litre and 1.3-litre petrol and diesel engines as before. Though both the engines are coupled to a standard 5-speed manual as before, a 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) has been added for the first time. In fact, an automatic option is available for the first time with the Swift in India.

Source: CarDekho.com