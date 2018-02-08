search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Autos

New Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Auto Expo 2018

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2018, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
New Swift becomes the fourth model in Maruti’s lineup to be based on Suzuki’s newest Heartect platform.
The new hatchback is priced at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
 The new hatchback is priced at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki has made the public premiere and launched the third generation Swift at Auto Expo 2018. The new hatchback is priced at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Like before, the new Swift will be sold through regular Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. 

Maruti Suzuki Swift

 

Diesel AMT

VDI AGS: Rs 7.34 lakh (+47K over VDI MT)

ZDI AGS: Rs 7.96 lakh (+47K over ZDI MT)

The new Swift becomes the fourth model in Maruti’s lineup to be based on Suzuki’s newest Heartect platform, after the Baleno, Ignis, and its compact sedan sibling, the Dzire. Thanks to the new lightweight platform, the third-gen Swift has shed upto 85kg compared to the second-gen model. 

Maruti Suzuki Swift

In terms of features, the new Swift is better equipped than the previous model. The differentiating goodies on offer on the top Z+ variant are auto LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as tail lamps with LED brake lights, among others. The Z+ variant is the new top variant. The three other variants in which the Swift is available are L, V and Z. Maruti Suzuki has made dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, and IsoFix child seat anchors, which were optional before on the base model, standard with the new model. 

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new Swift is powered by the same 1.2-litre and 1.3-litre petrol and diesel engines as before. Though both the engines are coupled to a standard 5-speed manual as before, a 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) has been added for the first time. In fact, an automatic option is available for the first time with the Swift in India. 

Source: CarDekho.com

Tags: auto expo 2018, maruti suzuki, swift
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

First look review: Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid is a 5-seater compact SUV with an all-electric range of 58km.

Tata H5X SUV debuts at Auto Expo 2018

Tata’s flashy SUV concept is based on a brand new platform.

Mercedes-Benz concept EQ unveiled at Auto Expo 2018

The EQ concept’s platform will be used to build crossovers of varying sizes.

Auto Expo 2018: Hyundai plans 9 vehicles by 2020

Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO YK Koo with Elite i20 at Auto Expo in Greater Noida. (Photo: DC)

Mercedes, BMW launch new cars

Models pose next to Mercedes Benz racing concept car. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham