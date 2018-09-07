search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Autos

PM Modi pitches for investments in electric vehicles manufacturing

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
He said clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon to fight climate change.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Facebook)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a mobility road map that seeks investments in manufacturing electric vehicles and increased use of public transport for travel, saying congestion-free mobility is critical to check economic and environmental costs of congestion.

The Indian economy, he said, is the world's fastest growing major economy that is building 100 smart cities and constructing roads, airports, rail lines and ports at a greater pace. Speaking at the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE', he said clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon to fight climate change.

 

"This means a pollution-free clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people. We should champion the idea of 'clean kilometres'. "My vision for the future of mobility in India is based on 7 Cs: common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, cutting-edge," he said.

The focus must be to go beyond cars to other vehicles such as scooters and rickshaws, Modi said.

"Common public transport must be the cornerstone of our mobility initiatives."

The Prime Minister called for leveraging the full potential for vehicle pooling to improve private vehicle utilisation.

"Congestion-free mobility is critical to check the economic and environmental costs of congestion," he said.

 Mobility should be safe, affordable and accessible for all sections of the society, he said. Stating that charged mobility is the way forward, the Prime Minister said the government wants to drive investments across the value chain from batteries to smart charging to electric vehicle manufacturing.

 "We need to ensure that public transport is preferred to private modes of travel," he said.

"The Internet-enabled Connected Sharing Economy is emerging as the fulcrum of mobility." Mobility, he said, is a key driver of the economy.

"Better mobility reduces the burden of travel and transportation, and can boost economic growth. It is already a major employer and can create the next generation of jobs."

Speaking on his government's achievements, he said, the pace of construction of highways has doubled, rural road building programme has been re-energised, fuel efficient and cleaner fuel vehicles are being promoted and low-cost air connectivity in under-served regions is being developed. 

Tags: global mobility summit, narendra modi, investment, electric vehicles, manufacturing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone XS Max gets ‘confirmed’

The 6.5-inch iPhone gets a name.
 

Gang of lionesses turns against male lion as visitors at safari park are shocked

In the wild lions are often killed if they are seen too old or unfit to rule the pride (Photo: AFP)
 

Air hand dryers spread 5 times more germs than paper towels

When people use a jet-air dryer, the microbes get blown off and spread around the toilet room. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The importance of including carbohydrates in your regular diet

Upon digestion, carbohydrate is converted into glucose, a sugar which the human body can burn immediately or store away. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Please don't ban me': Kohli reveals about the 'finger' incident during 2012 Aus tour

Kohli also recalled his early cricketing days with childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AFP)
 

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

Relationships are key for humans to feel motivated, connected, and to give a sense of purpose. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

Suzuki Motor Corp to start road test of e-vehicles next month

Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to start road tests of its electric vehicles (EVs) in India next month as a precursor to launch of EV in 2020, its chairman Osamu Suzuki said on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Govt betting big on CNG; promises 10,000 filling stations by 2030

The government says that it will invest a total of Rs 70,000 crore towards its latest mission.

Indian cars to get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems by 2022

The Indian government has already announced that it plans to mandate more safety features like rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and speed reminders in cars by July 2019.

PM to interact with over 30 CEOs on FAME scheme to promote EVs in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 30 CEOs of leading companies with a view to finalise the second phase of the FAME India scheme on Friday, a top Niti Aayog official said. (Photo: AP)

Electric vehicle segment to stabilise in India over next 5 years: Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) expects the electric vehicle segment to stabilise in India over the next five years with vehicle prices coming down due to reduction in battery cost, a top company official said on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham