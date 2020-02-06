Business Autos 06 Feb 2020 Kia Motors denies mo ...
Business, Autos

Kia Motors denies move to shift unit out of Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 2:56 pm IST
Rumours of a move to Tamil Nadu circulate on social media
Kia Motors invested Rs 13000 crore in its facility at Penukonda in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.
 Kia Motors invested Rs 13000 crore in its facility at Penukonda in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday refuted reports that Kia Motors India is intending to move its manufacturing facility in Penukonda in Anantapur district to Tamil Nadu.

Rajat Bhargava, special chief secretary in the Andhra Pradesh industries department said in a statement,  “We strongly condemn the news that there is a proposal to move the Kia unit out of Andhra Pradesh. KIA and the government of AP are working together.”

 

A top official of Kia, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that manufacturing would continue in Penukonda. “We have invested more than Rs 13,000 crore in the Penukonda facility and have been producing cars within two years of setting up the unit. Where is need to shift an established unit from AP?”

Earlier, report by Reuter from New Delhi had stated that the auto company was in talks with Tamil Nadu over the possibility of moving its USD 1.1 billion plant out of Andhra Pradesh only months after it fully opened, due to policy changes last year. 

Kia inaugurated the Andhra plant, its first in the world’s fifth-largest car market, in December 2019 after two years of construction. It has an annual capacity of some 300,000 units and created 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

...
Tags: kia motors, anantapur, penukonda
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu official says Kia in talks to move out of APr, company says staying put

Latest From Business

The broader NSE Nifty was trading 61.20 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 12,150.35.

Sensex jumps over 200 points after RBI policy outcome

Weiner, who has been the CEO since 2008, would become the platform’s executive chairman.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down

Reserve Bank of India.

Highlights of RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI has many other tools to revive growth, not just interest rates: Das



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

Tamil Nadu official says Kia in talks to move out of APr, company says staying put

The Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s offices did not respond to requests for comment.

Volkswagen's Skoda targets Indian revival with tougher safety, emission rules

Under the new India strategy, Skoda and Volkswagen will use a modular platform to build cars, increase local sourcing of components to 95 per cent to curb costs.

Renault unveils AMT version of Triber, likely to launch first EV in 2 years

The expansion is in line with the company's focus on growing its presence in rural areas, Renault said.

Green tech for mass adoption to be Maruti's focus at Auto Expo: Ayukawa

The key highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is our resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption.

Auto sales fail to enthuse stock markets

BSE Auto Index fell 0.75 per cent while NSE Auto Index fell 0.67 per cent. The auto ancillaries makers were mixed though.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham