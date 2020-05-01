40th Day Of Lockdown

Business Autos 01 May 2020
Business, Autos

Not a single Maruti car sold in April

PTI
Published May 1, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 11:20 am IST
The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, the company stated
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement.

 

This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, it added

The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.

The company said the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.

R C Bhargava, Chairman at Maruti Suzuki, also pointed out that sales figures would fail to open account in April. "There would be some unusual things which would happen. For example, it has never happened that there is a month in the year when there would be zero sales of automobiles. April is going to be such a month," he said.

Meanwhile, Zac Hollis, director of Skoda India tweeted:

 

...
maruti, maruti suzuki, maruti car sales, maruti sales


