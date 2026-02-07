Audi India Opens Second Showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Audi India inaugurated its second showroom at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday. The 6,000 sq.ft. facility follows Audi’s Progressive Showroom Concept.

It also opened Audi Approved for pre-owned cars and also a service facility with 14 bays in Gachibowli.

According to Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director, the expansion meets customer needs closely. Hyderabad is a strong growth market with high penetration of performance and lifestyle (PLC) cars and this contributes nearly 15 per cent of sales.

High-end, sports cars, and even EVs have strong uptake here, driven by young buyers open to new models. Audi assembles 90-95 per cent of cars sold in India locally. EV penetration overall remains relatively low, though positive, he said.

On payment preferences, he said about 60 per cent of cost is met through finance schemes.

Vikas Chowdary, dealer principal, pledged service to Audi standards.