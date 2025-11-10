Audi brings Q3, Q5 Signature Line to attract new buyers

Pune: Audi, the German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced the Audi Q3 SUV and Q5 SUV in the limited-edition Signature Line package priced at Rs 52.31 lakh and Rs 69.86 lakh at pan India showroom respectively.

“The Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 remain a cornerstone of our Q portfolio in India, consistently leading in customer preference and segment performance,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

“With the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 Signature Line, we continue to deliver refined performance and advanced features in a sophisticated package,” he noted.

Dhillon said with the signature line, the brand was offering customers a chance to own an even more exclusive range on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5.

The cosmetic updates and feature additions to the Signature Line package include Audi rings entry LED lamps, Audi rings decals, Dynamic wheel hub caps, a fragrance dispenser, a metallic key cover, and stainless-steel pedal covers.

In addition, the Q3 Signature Line gets park assist plus, new 18-inch S-design alloy wheels, a 12V outlet, and 2 USB ports in the rear compartment. The Q5 Signature Line gets 19-inch alloy wheels finished in graphite gray.

The Signature Line models are based on the Technology trim. The SUVs are available in five exterior colours: Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Manhattan Gray and District Green.