Atlassian Expands its India Footprint With New R&D Centre in Bengaluru

Chennai: Atlassian including Jira, Confluence, and Loom, on Wednesday announced a new R&D Centre in India’s tech capital, Bengaluru. Spanning 2 lakh plus square feet, the new space is four times the size of the company’s previous Bengaluru office, reflecting Atlassian’s continued commitment to India and deepening its investment in the region as a strategic R&D hub.

India is one of Atlassian’s fastest-growing R&D sites and plays a central role in the development of Atlassian’s world-class products. Nearly 75% of Atlassian’s India team are in R&D roles, contributing to some of Atlassian’s most strategic product development areas, from enterprise search and commerce to data residency and customer success. India has become a cornerstone for Atlassian’s global growth engine, and has its largest workforce outside of Australia and the US, with more than 2,500 employees.

The R&D Centre has been purpose-built to support Atlassian’s pioneering Team Anywhere policy, a distributed-first approach that empowers employees to work from wherever they are most effective - whether at home, in the office, or elsewhere. The space features flexible workstations, collaborative zones, wellness areas, and cutting-edge technology to support hybrid teams and foster seamless collaboration across time zones.

The new office joins Atlassian’s network of globally distributed workplaces and strengthens its presence in the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Atlassian established its presence in India in 2018 with a modest team of 60. Today, the company employs more than 2,500 people across the country, making it Atlassian’s largest employee base outside of Australia and the US, and one of its fastest-growing regions in terms of headcount.