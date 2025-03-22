Atlas Copco opens high-tech manufacturing hub in Pune

Pune:Atlas Copco, the Swedish manufacturer of air compressors, vacuum pumps, industrial tools, assembly systems, and power and flow solutions, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, near Pune, with an investment of Rs 140 crore.

The plant will produce air and gas compressors, including CNG, biogas, and hydrogen compressors, air dryers, nitrogen and oxygen generators, and medical filtration accessories.



At present, the new facility employs 250 skilled staff, the company said, adding that the number would go up as it expands production to meet market demand.



Atlas Copco’s move highlights its commitment to innovation and meeting India’s growing market demands.



“This new facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology to cater to local demand, ensuring shorter lead times and greater capacity,” Philippe Ernens, President of Compressor Technique Business Area, Atlas Copco.



This enables it to offer a wider range of products, meet market expectations, and provide better lifecycle support, further strengthening its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions, he noted.