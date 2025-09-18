Atlanta Electricals to Launch ₹687 Cr IPO on Sept 22

Mumbai: Electric supply transformers manufacturer Atlanta Electricals announced a ₹687 crore initial public offering in the price band of ₹718 to ₹754 per equity share of ₹2 face value. The public issue opens on Sept. 22 and closes on Sept. 24, 2025.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth ₹287.3 crore by the promoter (Atlanta UHV Transformers LLP) and other selling shareholders.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt (₹79.1 crore), meet working capital requirements (₹210 crore), and for general corporate purposes.

The transformer manufacturing business requires a significant amount of working capital for day-to-day operations, procurement of raw materials, and production, as there is a considerable time interval between the purchase of raw materials and realisation from the sale of finished goods. Raw materials required include copper, lamination, MS tank, radiator, oil, bushing, insulation, and MS frame, sourced from various vendors and suppliers based on projected sales.

The company specialises in manufacturing power, auto, and inverter duty transformers.

Atlanta Electricals owns five manufacturing facilities, of which two are located in Anand, Gujarat; one in Bengaluru, Karnataka; and one in Vadod, Gujarat, which commenced commercial production in July 2025. The fifth unit in Ankhi, Gujarat, is in the process of commencing commercial production, the company said in its red herring prospectus.