ASK Asset & Wealth Management To Enter MF Business

Mumbai: ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to commence operations as an investment manager for its mutual fund business, the company said.

ASK’s businesses so far comprise portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIF).

The four-decade-old ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group manages assets worth over ₹82,000 crore as of December 31, 2025. It has more than 20 offices and branches across India, Dubai and Singapore, and caters to multiple asset classes and investors such as HNIs, institutional investors, family offices, pension funds, funds of funds and sovereign wealth funds across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

“With mutual funds, we complete our transition into a full-suite asset and wealth management platform spanning PMS, AIFs, private wealth, and now mutual funds for retail and institutional investors,” said Sameer Koticha, Founder and Chairman of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group.

In 2022, private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquired a majority stake in ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group.