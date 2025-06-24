Asia Healthcare Holdings Appoints Arvind N Sivaramakrishnan as Chief Technology Officer

Bengaluru: Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), a leading operating platform for single specialty healthcare in India & South Asia, today announced the appointment of Arvind N Sivaramakrishnan as its Chief Technology Officer. The strategic leadership move reinforces AHH’s commitment to transforming patient care through data-driven, technology-enabled healthcare delivery across its portfolio of single speciality healthcare enterprises.

With a proven track record in driving enterprise-scale digital health transformation, Sivaramakrishnan will lead AHH’s digital technology strategy, overseeing digital infrastructure, AI integration, cybersecurity, telehealth platforms and electronic health record (EHR) optimisation across its verticals. This appointment comes at a time when AHH has taken a leadership position in driving the growth of multiple single speciality healthcare enterprises on its platform and is moving towards rapid tech evolution and shift towards intelligent, patient-centric systems.

“Technology is the biggest enabler of healthcare access, quality and continuity today”, saidArvind Sivaramakrishnan, CTO, Asia Healthcare Holdings. “At AHH, we are uniquely positioned to lead this technology transformation across all our current specialized verticals like women & childcare, fertility, urology & nephrology and future growth areas”

Before joining AHH, Arvind N Sivaramakrishnan held leadership roles across some of the most respected names in global and Indian healthcare. He began his journey with Ramco Systems and later served as Principal Leader at DXC Technology (formerly Computer Sciences Corporation), where he led the Clinical Applications Portfolio for Henry Ford Health Systems in Detroit, Michigan. In 2011, he returned to India to take on the role of Group CIO at Apollo Hospitals, where he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives for over a decade.

Most recently, he was Chief Information Officer at Karkinos Healthcare. Arvind also serves as Vice Chairman on the Board of Advisors for HIMSS Asia Pacific and is a member of the Privacy Advisory Panel for the healthcare services sector under the data Security Council of India (DSCI).

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings, added, “We believe that digital-first healthcare institutions can create exponential impact on patient care and data can drive multiple levers of operating efficiency”. We are delighted to welcome Arvind to our senior leadership team at AHH to create the blueprint of our technology road map and drive the multiple tech led initiatives on the platform”