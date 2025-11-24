Arch Global Services India inaugurates new office in Trivandrum

Trivandrum: Arch Global Services India today inaugurated its new office in Technopark, Trivandrum. The new office is the company’s largest facility in India, reflecting its focus on innovation and long-term growth.



The new 26,000-square-foot facility, which can expand by an additional 17,000 square feet, will be home to nearly 350 employees. This investment highlights Arch’s focus on creating a strong, sustainable footprint in India and strengthening its role as a meaningful employer in the country. The Trivandrum opening follows the recent launch of a technology-focused office in Hyderabad, further accelerating the company’s strategic expansion.



The new office was inaugurated by Hon’ble Industries Minister Shri P. Rajeev in the presence of Special Secretary – Electronics & IT Shri Seeram Sambasiva Rao. The ribbon-cutting and lamp-lighting ceremony, attended by employees and corporate executives, reflected a blend of energy, elegance and tradition.



“When we decided to establish a presence in India, we knew we needed to provide our remarkable employees with an equally impressive facility,” said Prashant Nema, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Arch. “Trivandrum, our largest office, will provide business services including underwriting, claims, finance and risk operations. Additional locations in Hyderabad and Pune will provide further support to Arch’s business operations around the world.”



Arch Global Services India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., a global provider of insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance and a member of the S&P 500. The new office features modern, collaborative workspaces designed to foster creativity, innovation and skill development through dedicated training facilities.



Arch partnered with ANSR to set up these global capability centers and position them for long-term success.

