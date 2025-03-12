Apple Arcade expands with Katamari, Space Invaders, and More

Hyderabad: Apple Arcade is bringing back old favourites. On April 3, six new games join the service, leaning heavily on nostalgia. Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE marks the the franchise’s first new entry since 2016. Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve updates an arcade staple. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ revives a legendary sim. Apple calls the lineup “an award-winning catalog of over 200 games.”

Bandai Namco’s Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE sticks to the series’ quirky formula. “Players roll the Katamari as ordered by the King of All Cosmos, embracing the series’ iconic gameplay of ‘roll, stick, and grow,’” Apple said. This time, the King runs a live stream. “Players can unlock dynamic new stages by boosting their subscriber count.”

TAITO’s Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve pushes the arcade classic into a new dimension. “As the game progresses, its retro aesthetic transforms into a cutting-edge 3D shooter,” Apple said. The game lets players switch between classic and shoot-’em-up modes while unlocking ships from Darius, Night Striker, and RayStorm.

Atari’s RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ updates two of the series’ best entries. “Enhanced for iPhone and iPad, it delivers the same depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling PC games,” it said. It includes Wacky Worlds, Time Twister, and Toolkit.

Apple Arcade is also adding puffies., a puzzle game that “reimagines classic jigsaw puzzles with the nostalgic charm of puffy stickers.” The Game of Life 2+ expands the Hasbro board game with “10 unique job titles, ranging from dolphin trainer to quantum mechanic.” Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ introduces STEM-based mini-games with Elmo and friends.

Older games are evolving. On March 13, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition adds Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to its Greatest mode, while PGA TOUR Pro Golf introduces the TPC Sawgrass course. Skate City: New York adds 30 levels and 90 objectives on March 27. Updates are also coming to Ridiculous Fishing EX, Talking Tom Blast Park, Dear Reader, Temple Run: Legends, and Three Kingdoms HEROES.

Apple Arcade costs Rs 99 per month or comes with Apple One. “An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog,” Apple said.