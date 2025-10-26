Andhra Pradesh To Spearhead India’s E-Bus Revolution

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is poised to lead India’s electric mobility revolution as Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) launches an exclusive action plan for swift e-mobility implementation across the state.

CESL officials said the initiative forms part of the Union government’s PM e-Drive and PM e-Bus Sewa programmes aimed at achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2070. CESL, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has received an exceptional response to its mega tender for 10,900 electric buses — the largest such procurement in the nation so far.

Acknowledging Andhra Pradesh’s strong record in energy efficiency and renewable, CESL will initially focus on Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Nellore, and Tirupati. The agency also appreciated the state’s strategic plan to fully electrify the APSRTC fleet, describing Andhra Pradesh as a model for other states.

Nationally, CESL has awarded more than 17,800 electric buses under FAME-II, the National Electric Bus Programme, and PM e-Bus Sewa, officials said. The current round, covering Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat, marks another major milestone, with bid submissions due on November 6.

To ensure operator confidence, the Centre launched a ₹3,435-crore Payment Security Mechanism, guaranteeing timely payments.

“CESL is driving one of the world’s largest electric bus transitions by combining policy, finance, and partnerships with states,” said a company spokesperson.