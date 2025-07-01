Amazon To Bring Public Tours Of Its Fulfilment Centers To India

Amazon announced the expansion of its public tour program, Amazon Tours, to India. This initiative invites interested visitors to step inside Amazon's state-of-the-art fulfillment centers, offering a unique glimpse into sophisticated technology and an opportunity to meet the people that power customer deliveries. The announcement was made during the Delivering the Future event in Tokyo, which showcases Amazon's innovations that benefit customers, sellers, employees, associates and communities.

Starting Q4’25, Amazon will offer free in-person tours of its fulfillment centers (FC) in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. During these 45 to 60-minutes guided tours, visitors will witness the journey of a package before it reaches their doorstep, exploring facilities where millions of products are stored and customer orders processed and shipped daily.

"We've built India's fastest, safest, and most reliable operations network, and now we're excited to give people a chance to see it firsthand," said Abhinav Singh, VP Operations India and Australia. "These tours offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and people working together to deliver for our customers every day."

The Amazon FC in Delhi NCR, the largest fulfillment center in North India, spans 450K square feet—equivalent to eight football fields. The Bengaluru facility is Amazon's largest fulfillment center in the country with over 2 million cu feet of storage space which roughly equals the capacity of 800 Olympic sized swimming pools.

"We're delighted to bring the Amazon Tours program to India after delighting visitors across many different parts of the world," said Nick Boone-Lutz, who leads the public tours program at Amazon. "Since 2014, we've welcomed over 2 million visitors across more than 35 locations in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, France, Germany, and Italy."

The tours showcase Amazon's operational scale and workforce commitment. Visitors will see safety measures like heat monitoring, medical facilities, air-conditioned breakrooms and development opportunities for employees and associates. For safety, visitors should wear comfortable closed-toe shoes, tie back long hair, and secure loose items.

Tour Details

By opening its doors, Amazon invites visitors to understand the processes and technology powering their shopping experience, offering something valuable for those interested in logistics, career opportunities, or simply enjoying an informative day out. These tours:

are free and open to the public. Amazon Tours welcomes all visitors aged six and above (guests under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult)

offer insights into Amazon's safety practices, sustainability initiatives, and innovation

include engagement with knowledgeable guides who answer questions about daily operations

Starting Q4’25, tours will run three times weekly at both Delhi NCR and Bengaluru FCs, accommodating up to 20 participants per tour. People interested in taking the tour will be able to register online later this year and experience the behind-the-scenes operations.