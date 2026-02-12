Amazon Prime Delivered Fastest Delivery Speeds with savings for customers in 2025

Bengaluru: Amazon today announced that 2025 marked its fastest delivery speeds for Prime members with more than 55 crore products being delivered the same or next day— a 40% year-on-year increase. Prime members in India also saved an average of more than twice the cost of an annual Prime membership in 2025, underscoring the value Prime delivers to customers across the country. With the top 10% of Prime members saving more than eight times the cost of their Prime membership, Prime in India is helping customers save even more through free and fast delivery along with multiple rewards, exclusive deals, offers and cashbacks when they shop on Amazon.in. Beyond fast deliveries and great deals, Prime membership unlocks a world of benefits—early access to new product launches, award-winning shows and movies on Prime Video, unlimited music streaming, exciting gaming perks, and curated reading content.

Amazon continues to see more than 70% of new Prime member signups from non-metro cities of India, with members shopping five times more frequently than non-Prime members. Amazon also offers its ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now in parts of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with delivery within minutes, with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency once they start using the service.

“Our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and it’s incredibly humbling to see how Prime has become a meaningful part of their everyday lives” said Abhinav Agarwal - Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India. “Whether it’s a last-minute essential, a planned purchase or entertainment the whole family can enjoy, Prime is designed to deliver speed, unmatched value and convenience. We're excited to continue innovating on behalf of our customers and offer disproportionate benefits to our members through faster deliveries across the country, access to the best deals and widest selection, more content and entertainment options, and exclusive benefits that make every day more convenient and rewarding for Prime members.”

The growing adoption of Prime is underpinned by Amazon’s sustained investments in its logistics and delivery network, aimed at strengthening speed and selection for customers across India. As part of its commitment to building and operating India's safest, fastest and most reliable operations network, Amazon India invested over INR 2000 crore in 2025. The investment is being used to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure, improve associate safety and well-being, and develop new tools and technology for its operations network.