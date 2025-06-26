Amazon adds five new fulfillment centers to its operations network

With Prime Day 2025 starting in July, Amazon announced the launch of five new fulfilment centers (FCs), further adding to its robust operations network in India. This expansion brings first Amazon FC in Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi and Rajpura. These new fulfilment centers (FCs) will be operated and managed by strategic partners who are leaders in the logistics industry and will significantly boost delivery speeds for customers across the country.



The expansion will help sellers better serve customers by placing selection closer to them and create thousands of new work opportunities that will provide economic benefits to the region. These opportunities include a variety of roles in Amazon's operations network, including full-time and part-time options. All five FCs are ready and operational ahead of the upcoming Prime Day and have a combined capacity of over 1.8 million cu. feet which is equivalent to about 10 cricket grounds.



"We are focused on building and operating India's fastest, safest and most reliable logistics network that delivers to customers across the country. These five new fulfillment centers represent a significant investment in our operations infrastructure and demonstrate our commitment to our customers and sellers across India," said Abhinav Singh, VP Operations India & Australia. "With Prime Day 2025 approaching, Prime members can look forward to even faster deliveries, with lakhs of items available for same-day or next-day delivery. "



Last week Amazon announced an additional INR 2000 crore in investment as part of its commitment to building and operating India's fastest, safest, and most reliable operations network. The investment will be used to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure, improve associate safety and well-being programs, and develop new tools and technology for its fulfillment network. This new investment builds on top of Amazon’s investments in creating an operations network that helps the company deliver to all serviceable pin-codes across India.

Recently Amazon announced that it delivered at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members in 2024 and delivered more than 41 crore items the same day or next day, getting customers what they need, when they need it. And it’s not just time that customers are saving, Prime members also saved on average of over ₹3,300 on fast, free deliveries last year—more than two times the cost of an annual Prime membership.

Blurb on Prime Day 2025

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2025 will be a first ever three-day celebration in India, running from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, offering 72 hours of great deals, savings, new launches, and exclusive entertainment, all curated exclusively for Prime members. For the first time ever in India, Prime members will enjoy 24-hours extra to shop across top brands and small businesses alike, with access to exciting offers from leading partner banks. Customers can save big with 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.

This Prime Day, Prime members will get early access to thousands of new product launches from over 400 top Indian & global brands along with products by Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). The three-day annual extravaganza will offer Prime members access to incredible shopping deals, blockbuster entertainment, savings, and much more! From Smartphones, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries & Everyday Essentials, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen, Furniture to everyday essentials, and much more.