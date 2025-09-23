Amazon Opens New Storefront For GST Saver Items

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the GST reforms, which came into effect on September 22, Amazon.in launched a dedicated storefront – The Great Savings Celebration or GSTBachatUtsav.

The ecommerce giant said that the storefront will have products with GST savings across categories such as home appliances, electronics, daily essentials, healthcare, fashion, and more — coinciding with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which began on September 23. The storefront will feature badges on products that reflect applicable GST savings, making it easier for customers to identify and shop for these offers.

In addition to GST savings and Prime deals, the online aggregator said customers will also find a wide selection of festive deals from sellers, affordability options such as No-Cost EMI via Amazon Pay Later, and benefits like up to five per cent assured cashback for prime members through Amazon Pay Rewards Gold.

While sellers remain responsible for ensuring the correct GST rates and Product Tax Codes (PTCs) are applied to their products, Amazon said it is proactively supporting them with tools and guidance to review and maintain accuracy across their listings.

The company said it is automatically updating GST rates and PTCs on sellers’ listings for select product categories. “This festive season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time for customers to maximize their savings with GST benefits, exciting offers, and an unmatched selection.”

In a statement, Amazon further said that shoppers can explore over one lakh products and 30,000 plus new launches from leading brands.