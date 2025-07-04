Amazon Helps SMBs Gear Up for Prime Day 2025

Bangalore: Tens of thousands of small businesses in India are gearing up for Amazon’s Prime Day 2025, scheduled for July 12–14. This highly anticipated shopping event gives sellers a powerful platform to reach millions of Prime members. In preparation for the event, Amazon met with thousands of sellers across the country to understand their needs and challenges firsthand. These insights directly shaped a range of new initiatives aimed at making it easier and more affordable for businesses of all sizes to sell on Amazon.in and make the most of shopping events like Prime Day.

"We are excited to bring Prime Day back to India for the 9th consecutive year, and for the first time ever as a three-day event. This extended format gives small and medium businesses even more opportunities to drive visibility, reach new customers, and grow their brands. At Amazon, seller feedback plays a key role in shaping our programs and initiatives. Whether it’s through our biggest-ever fee reduction, advanced tools, seller enablement programs or real-time support, we’re focused on making it easier and more rewarding for sellers to succeed. Prime Day reflects our continued commitment to helping Indian SMBs unlock the full potential of e-commerce,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India

Amazon recently announced its highest-ever fee reduction, including zero referral fees on over 1.2 crore products, with sellers already seeing strong benefits ahead of Prime Day. Sellers will also provide competitive offers through multi-unit promotions like ‘Buy 2, Get 10% Off’, sellers shipping more than one unit at a time stand to see up to 90%+ savings in selling fees on the second unit. These efforts have already contributed to the addition of millions of everyday low-value products, including unique selection from local shops, startups, weavers, artisans, and women-led brands.

With tools, visibility, and support playing a key role in the growth of small businesses, Amazon has introduced new initiatives to further strengthen these enablers during Prime Day and beyond. One such initiative is a Prime Day edition of the Seller Rewards Program, designed to encourage sellers to expand their selection ahead of Prime Day. Through the ‘Mega Selection Addition Rewards’, sellers can get rewards worth up to ₹3 lakhs by expanding their catalog and driving sales across key categories such as Apparel, Toys, Home, Grocery, and Baby Products.

Amazon is also celebrating seller success through its performance-based STEP program, which recognizes and rewards high-performing businesses. This year, the STEP Awards has returned in a bigger and more exciting format, spotlighting sellers across four categories – consistent excellence, outstanding customer service, fast growth, and emerging talent – with prizes such as iPhone 15s, OnePlus watches, goodie boxes, and more.

In addition to rewards, sellers can access a host of tools and features this Prime Day to accelerate their growth. First, the ‘Prime Day Launch’ badge enables sellers to spotlight their latest products to millions of customers, as a debut during the event. Second, Amazon has introduced a more interactive and personalized seller support experience through a new screen-sharing feature, enabling sellers to share a live walkthrough of issues and receive real-time assistance. Third, sellers can engage with the broader community by sharing tips and strategies using Forums on Seller Central, with a chance to win Amazon gift cards worth ₹10,000.

Ankit Agarwal, Founder, Phool said “Amazon continues to be a critical growth enabler for us at Phool. This will be our 8th consecutive year participating in Prime Day, a shopping event that has helped us scale sustainably, connect with new customers, and build visibility for our made-in-India products. With the revised fee structure and planning tools this year, we have been able to optimize pricing, sharpen our strategy, and create early momentum. What started in Kanpur with a simple idea to recycle temple flowers has now grown into a national movement, and Amazon has played a key role in that journey by helping us meet demand, tell our story, and stay true to our values.”

Prime Day 2025 is an invaluable opportunity for small and medium businesses to strengthen their e-commerce footprint, reach more customers, and launch new products.