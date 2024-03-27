Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Wednesday marginally rose 0.02 per cent to Rs 207 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for April delivery marginally increased 5 paise or 0.02 per cent to Rs 207 per kg in a business turnover of 3,456 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market. PTI SGC SHW

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team