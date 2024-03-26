Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Tuesday marginally rose 0.02 per cent to Rs 209.30 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for April delivery marginally increased 5 paise or 0.02 per cent to Rs 209.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,285 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market. PTI SGC SHW
