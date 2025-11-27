Airtel’s Gopal Vittal Launches 'Safe Second Account' to Fight Digital Fraud

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & MD, Bharti Airtel, has written to Airtel customers addressing the growing menace of digital scams and fraud. With threats such as fake parcel delivery calls, phishing links, and digital arrest scams becoming increasingly prevalent, he reaffirmed Airtel’s commitment to safeguarding its users. In his letter, he announced the launch of Airtel Payments Bank’s Safe Second Account, a secure solution designed to protect customers’ hard-earned money by keeping digital payments separate from their primary bank accounts.

“Any crime or fraud on our network pains us deeply at Airtel. Your safety is and will always remain our highest priority,” said Gopal, “With advanced AI, we pioneered instant alerts for spam calls and messages and began blocking fraudulent links even if clicked by mistake. But in today’s digital payments landscape, linking your primary bank account to UPI or payment apps exposes your savings. Our Safe Second Account offers a simple and secure way to stay protected.”

In his letter, he explained that the Safe Second Account is meant primarily for payments and requires only a minimal balance—while still earning interest. Since Airtel Payments Bank does not provide credit, customers don’t need to keep large sums parked in the account. Opening it is quick and convenient via the Airtel Thanks App: navigate to the Payments Bank tab, complete Aadhaar and PAN-based KYC, set an mPIN, and fund the account to start transacting safely.

Customers can top up the Safe Second Account by transferring money from their primary bank or depositing cash at any Airtel Payments Bank Retail Point. This offering helps millions safeguard their finances from unauthorized access and fraud while enjoying seamless digital payments.

“We encourage our customers to take a few minutes today to open a Safe Second Account and safeguard their money,” added Vittal. “Airtel remains dedicated to empowering you with secure, inclusive, and easy-to-use financial services.”