Airfloa Rail Technology Launches Rs 91.10 Crore SME IPO on BSE

Ravi Ranjan Prasad
6 Sept 2025 3:19 PM IST

Chennai-based manufacturer of rolling stock components for Indian Railways opens IPO from Sept 11 to Sept 15, 2025, at Rs 133-140 per share

Airfloa Rail Technology Launches Rs 91.10 Crore SME IPO on BSE
Airfloa Rail Technology announces Rs 91.10 crore SME IPO on BSE to fund machinery, debt repayment, working capital, and corporate purposes.

Chennai-based Airfloa Rail Technology, a manufacturer of components for rolling stock used by Indian Railways, has announced an SME IPO worth Rs 91.10 crore, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO, priced in the band of Rs 133 to Rs 140 per equity share of Rs 10 face value, will open on September 11, 2025, and close on September 15, 2025.

The company manufactures components for rolling stock through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory and other coach factories. It also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways and supplies high-precision components to the aerospace and defence sectors.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for capital expenditure to purchase machinery and equipment, repayment of debt, working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Reporting Indian stock market developments since 2005 from India' financial capital Mumbai and business related news from 1998.Mutual Funds,IPOs, Sebi also on radar.

