Airfloa Rail Technology Launches Rs 91.10 Crore SME IPO on BSE

Chennai-based Airfloa Rail Technology, a manufacturer of components for rolling stock used by Indian Railways, has announced an SME IPO worth Rs 91.10 crore, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO, priced in the band of Rs 133 to Rs 140 per equity share of Rs 10 face value, will open on September 11, 2025, and close on September 15, 2025.

The company manufactures components for rolling stock through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory and other coach factories. It also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways and supplies high-precision components to the aerospace and defence sectors.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for capital expenditure to purchase machinery and equipment, repayment of debt, working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.