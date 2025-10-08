Air India Enters into Interline Partnership With Taiwan's STARLUX Airlines

New Delhi: Air India has entered into an interline partnership with Taiwan's STARLUX Airlines."Through this partnership, Air India customers will be able to access Taipei via Air India's Southeast Asia gateways, namely Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur," the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

Under an interline agreement, passengers can book connecting flights across different airlines under a single itinerary.

Currently, Air India has 92 interline and 21 codeshare partnerships with various carriers.