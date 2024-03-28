AIG Hospitals Establishes Asia’s First Dedicated Centre on Endocrine Pancreas for Diabetes Research

AIG Hospitals, one of India’s largest tertiary care hospitals known for its research driven approach towards chronic diseases today opened Asia’s first dedicated research facility to study endocrine function of the pancreas, with objective of understanding and developing personalized treatment algorithms and solutions for management of diabetes in Indian population.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the premises of AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli in presence of Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Sri GV Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Dr. V Mohan, Founder Chairman, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, Prof. K M Venkat Narayan, Director, Dr. Lisa Staimez Asst. Professor, Emory Global Diabetes Research Center, Atlanta, USA, Prof. Alvin C Powers, Director, Vanderbilt Diabetes Center, Nashville, TN, USA, Prof. Anura V Kurpad, Professor, Dept of Physiology, Dr Shruthi Kulkarni, Associate Prof. Internal Medicine, St. Johns Research Institute, Bangalore, Dr. B Sesikeran, Former Director, National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, Dr. GV Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals, and Dr. M Sasikala, Director – Research, Asian Healthcare Foundation among many other eminent medical research personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said “we recognize the urgent need to address the diabetes epidemic gripping our nation. With over 10 crore diagnosed cases and counting, India stands at the forefront of this global health crisis. It's imperative that we establish a dedicated research facility to delve into the intricacies of diabetes from an Indian perspective. Extremely glad that our team of researchers got the grant from DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance involving four other institutions of repute and by harnessing our collective expertise and resources, we can pioneer novel therapeutics tailored to the unique genetic, dietary, and lifestyle factors prevalent in our population with respect to Diabetes.”

“One of the most fascinating aspects of this collaborative research project is the objective to find metabolic markers for progression of glycemia, which means that through various scientific analysis we can identify factors via simple blood examinations and would get to know who will develop diabetes, which individual will respond to certain drugs, diabetes intervention (endoscopic or surgical) will work or not, etc. This will lead to a completely personalized and precision medicine based approach for diabetes treatment in our country,” Dr. Reddy further added.

