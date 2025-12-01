AIC T-Hub Launches Cohort 2 Of Lab2Market To Boost Research-Led Startups

Hyderabad: AIC T-Hub Foundation has launched the second cohort of the AIC Lab2Market programme. It will be a 16-week programme which is designed to help researchers and innovators transform lab discoveries into market-ready ventures.

After Cohort-1’s success in 50+ market connections, 5+ academia tie-ups and four provisional patents, Cohort-2 focuses on the 19 startups spanning some of India’s most dynamic and high-impact sectors. Developing breakthrough solutions in Mobility, SaaS, HR Tech, HealthTech, Sustainability, EnterpriseTech, EdTech, and AgriTech.

The startups include Meet Connecy, TradeLayout, David AI, Spleen AI, Entheory AI, Cardio Pulmo AI, Inferno Energy, GPU Tech Private Ltd, ARK, Mehndi Bot, ZuppiBuy, WakokloN, Aptivision Technologies, ArtLegal, AG View 360, AuroFyn, Quelo, Vidyu&Dashrobe.





Lab2Market’s structured mentoring, go-to-market guidance, IP support, and investor access enable researchers to validate ideas, refine business models, and accelerate commercialisation. The cohort showcases a wide spectrum of deep-tech innovation — from an AI-powered clinical decision-support system that integrates ECG, X-ray, and lab data into an explainable risk summary for frontline clinicians, even in low-connectivity settings; to a patent-pending context layer for AI models that reduces context tokens by up to 90%; to a novel food-processing innovation that addresses post-harvest losses by converting indigenous crops into healthy, shelf-stable snacks. Collectively, these solutions underscore the breadth of India’s research pipeline and the growing convergence of science, technology, and entrepreneurship driving national innovation.





Rajesh Kumar Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation, said: “After the success of Cohort-1, with Cohort-2 we aim to collaborate with MNCs and investors to validate and transition ideas into market-ready solutions. Lab2Market stands out because it gives scientists and researchers a launchpad to turn their discoveries into viable businesses. Cohort 1 showed what’s possible, and Cohort 2 is all set to raise the bar further.”

Cohort 2 brings research-led startups across AI diagnostics, clean energy, automation, governance tech, and new-age commerce. Over the 16-week programme, Lab2Market will connect them with compliance partners, certification pathways, and early adopters, helping them run pilots, secure certifications, and prepare for scale.





The cohort’s progress will be measured through industry partnerships formed, research-to-market conversions, and investment opportunities generated. By working closely with mentors and ecosystem partners, Lab2Market strengthens T-Hub’s mission to turn strong research into scalable products and reinforces Telangana’s position as a leading hub for deep-tech and research-led entrepreneurship.