AI Developers to Get Mandatory Licence for Copyrighted Data Use

New Delhi: With rampant use of artificial intelligence, or AI, across the country, the Centre on Tuesday proposed giving a mandatory blanket licence to AI developers for using all legally accessed copyright-protected works to train AI systems in the country. However, the licence should be accompanied by a statutory remuneration right for the copyright holders, according to the government.

The government said that an eight-member panel, headed by additional secretary Himani Pande, was formed to seek public opinion in this regard. The panel also consists of legal experts and representatives from industry and academia as well. These suggestions are part of a working paper prepared by the panel and released by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

In a statement, the commerce ministry said that recognising the growing need for deliberations on emerging issues pertaining to AI systems and copyright, the DPIIT formed a committee on April 28, 2025. “It was tasked to identify the issues raised by AI systems, examine the existing regulatory framework, assess its adequacy, and recommend changes if necessary, besides preparing a working paper for consultation with stakeholders,” the ministry said.

The panel has prepared the working paper -- part 1, which was released by the department in public domain on December 8. It has sought feedback and views of all concerned stakeholders within 30 days. “With a majority view, the committee decided to recommend a mandatory blanket licence in favour of AI developers for the use of all lawfully accessed copyright-protected works in the training of AI systems, accompanied by a statutory remuneration right for the copyright holders,” the paper said.

Under this framework, the paper said, long negotiations and high transaction costs can hold back innovation, particularly for startups and MSMEs. “The rights holders will not have the option to withhold their works from use in the training of AI Systems. By preserving the right of the copyright owners to receive royalties and administering it through a single umbrella organisation made by the rights holders and designated by the government, the model aims to provide an easy access to content for AI developers for AI training, simplify licensing procedures, reduce transaction costs, and ensure fair compensation for rights holders,” the paper added.

It further said that the central challenge lies in how to protect the copyright in the underlying human-created works without stifling technological advancement. “To address this, a balanced regulatory architecture is required to preserve the integrity of the creative ecosystem in the country while encouraging AI innovation,” it said, adding that the committee recognised that access to large volumes of data and high-quality data is crucial for AI development.