2025 LinkedIn Top Startups in Hyderabad
With seven new entrants, this year’s lineup reflects Hyderabad’s growing momentum as a diverse innovation hub, spanning deep-tech to consumer sectors.
Hyderabad: LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has unveiled the 2025 Top Startups list for Hyderabad – an annual ranking of the emerging companies where careers can thrive. The list, based on exclusive LinkedIn data on employee growth, engagement interest, job interest, and attraction of top talent, surfaces insights that can help local job seekers identify opportunities in the city.
Reyckal
Swipe
Jeh Aerospace
Vizen Life Sciences
Credgenics
Frontlines EduTech
Bhanzu
Liquidnitro Games
Coschool
Here are some tips from Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Community Management, LinkedIn, on how to land a job at a LinkedIn Top Startup:
● Track where startups are scaling, not just who is hiring: 14 newcomers moved from niche to national in under two years. You won’t see that in job boards. Watch funding, product launches and market expansion to spot momentum early.
● Evaluate founders like you would evaluate future managers: In high-growth startups, leadership dictates your growth more than title. Use LinkedIn to see how founders build teams, communicate and retain talent. Trust and clarity matter more than hype.
● Look for business models with discipline, not just innovation: This year’s top startups win by pairing innovation with execution. Quick commerce enters new categories, AI builds infrastructure, fintech solves depth. Go where ambition meets operational rigour.
● Chase sectors AND problems worth solving: This year’s top startups solve urgency, complexity or trust. Tools change, but problem-solving is the real moat. If you understand the problem a company is obsessed with, you’ll always stay relevant.