Hyderabad: LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has unveiled the 2025 Top Startups list for Hyderabad – an annual ranking of the emerging companies where careers can thrive. The list, based on exclusive LinkedIn data on employee growth, engagement interest, job interest, and attraction of top talent, surfaces insights that can help local job seekers identify opportunities in the city.

Aerospace pioneer Skyroot Aerospace (#1) leads the Hyderabad list, followed by recycling platform Recykal (#2) and SaaS firm Swipe (#3). With seven new entrants, this year’s lineup reflects Hyderabad’s growing momentum as a diverse innovation hub, spanning deep-tech to consumer sectors.

The city’s aerospace and defence ecosystem shines in the list with companies like Skyroot Aerospace (#1) and Jeh Aerospace (#4) building crucial capabilities for the industry. Its edtech sector is another strongly represented sector with regional language edtech platform Frontlines EduTech (#7), math-focused Bhanzu (#8), and AI-tutor platform Coschool (#10). Adding to the mix is a new generation of life sciences startup, Vizen Life Sciences (#5), SaaS innovators such as Credgenics (#6), which uses AI for debt collections and Swipe (#3) serving SMBs.

Commenting on this year’s list, Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor, LinkedIn India News, said, “Hyderabad’s startup story is one of depth and acceleration. Deep-tech and design-led models are scaling side by side, showing how the city’s innovation muscle now extends well beyond its SaaS roots. For professionals, this list is a guide to where opportunity is gathering pace. It’s a chance to join teams translating technical ambition into real-world impact, and to build skills that will define the next phase of India’s innovation economy.”

Here’s the full list of 2025 LinkedIn Top Startups in Hyderabad: