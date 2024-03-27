Adventure travel firm Intrepid sets aggressive expansion plans for India

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Leading adventure travel firm Intrepid Travel has set aggressive expansion plans for India, as it aims to bring 30,000 customers to the country by 2030, Co-Founder and Chairman Darrell Wade said.

In an interview to PTI, Wade shared the company's plans to enter new segments like accommodation, terming it a "natural extension" of its business.

"Our goal is to welcome 30,000 customers to India by 2030. This is a bold ambition, representing some 350 per cent customer growth.

"This part of our ambitious global business strategy, which includes growing our global customer numbers to 6,00,000 travellers per year, reaching revenues of USD 1.3 billion and giving 1 per cent back to purpose-led activities," he shared.

Wade said the company is looking at options to expand into new verticals including accommodation and the company is looking at experiential and authentic accommodation options around the world.

"As a business that operates trips all over the world, Intrepid already books about one million hotel nights a year. Accommodation is a natural extension of our business and we've made our first moves in Australia by purchasing a four-star ecolodge in the Daintree area of Tropical North Queensland," Wade said. PTI RSN DRR

