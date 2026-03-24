Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium to Acquire RCB in Blockbuster $1.8 Billion Deal

Hyderabad: In a major development in the IPL, a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group has reportedly signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise for about $1.78 billion. The deal covers both the men’s and women’s teams and is currently awaiting approval from the BCCI, even though binding agreements have already been signed.

The consortium is led by Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, with participation from the Times of India Group, and global investors including Blackstone and David Blitzer’s Bolt Ventures, adding both financial strength and media influence to the ownership.

The sale follows Diageo’s decision, through United Spirits, to exit the franchise as part of a strategic review launched in November 2025. Bidding closed on March 16, ahead of the March 31 deadline set by the company.

The deal comes soon after the Rajasthan Royals’ $1.63 billion sale, highlighting the sharp rise in IPL franchise valuations driven by strong broadcast revenues and RCB’s 2025 title win. The ownership handover is expected after the IPL 2026 season, with official confirmation from Diageo and RCB still awaited.