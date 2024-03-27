Adani Green commissions 180-MW solar plant at Devikot, in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Wednesday said it has operationalized a 180-MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India's largest renewable energy company, said in a statement.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL's operational solar portfolio has increased to 6,243 MW, and the total operational renewable generation capacity to 9,784 MW, the largest in India, the statement added.

The 180-MW solar plant in Rajasthan will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually, powering over 1.1 lakh homes and reducing around 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single-axis solar trackers (HSAT) have been deployed to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day.

The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer.

The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGEL's renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance. PTI KKS SGC DRR

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team