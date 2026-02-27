Actress Niddhi Agerwal Unveils Samsung Galaxy S26 At Bajaj Electronics

HYDERABAD: Actress Niddhi Agerwal unveiled the all-new Samsung Galaxy S26 series mobile phone at Bajaj Electronics, Nexus Hyderabad Mall, Kukatpally on Friday. The Galaxy S26 series, comprising the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26, is available for pre-order at Bajaj Electronics stores, the group said in a statement.

The S26 series introduces Samsung’s most advanced Agentic AI mobile experience, aimed at simplifying everyday tasks from planning and search to content creation and editing. The series is built on Samsung’s most advanced S-series hardware to date, optimised for AI performance, and enhanced security.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra features comes with advanced AI features, the industry’s first built-in privacy display for enhanced on-screen privacy, super-fast charging 3.0, that charges up to 75 per cent in 30 minutes, a 7.9-mm design, making it the slimmest Ultra model.

It also features wider camera apertures, enhanced Nightography video and upgraded super steady for clearer, stable videos, the statement said.

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S26 series at Bajaj Electronics and avail benefits of up to Rs 20,000. Customers who pre-order the 256GB variants will receive a complimentary upgrade to 512GB.

The launch event was attended by Samsung India leadership including Balaji R., sales head, south India; Jayadeep, marketing head, south India; and Sathish Babu, TS & AP sales head; Raghuvir Singh Raizada, TS & AP key account manager; and Bajaj Electronics chief financial officer Premchand Devarakonda.