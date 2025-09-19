Actress Faria Abdullah Unveils the All-New iPhone 17 Series at Bajaj Electronics, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics, one of India’s top electronics retailers, has launched the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Series at all its stores nationwide. Actress Faria Abdullah was present at the unveiling event in Hyderabad, where she highlighted the excitement surrounding the latest Apple smartphone lineup.

The new iPhone 17 Series introduces several groundbreaking features, including advanced display technology, powerful A19 Bionic chips, and enhanced camera systems. The lineup consists of three models:

iPhone 17: Featuring a 6.3-inch 120Hz Super Retina XDR display, 18MP Center Stage front camera, dual 48MP Fusion main and ultra-wide cameras, and 4K recording at 60 fps.

iPhone 17 Pro: Comes with an aluminum unibody design, A19 Pro Bionic chip, 18MP Center Stage front camera, 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, and 4K recording at 120 fps.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The largest model with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, aluminum unibody design, A19 Pro chip, 18MP Center Stage front camera, 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, and 4K at 120 fps recording.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Faria Abdullah said, “Experiencing the stunning design and powerful features of the iPhone 17 Series at Bajaj Electronics is truly exciting. This new series sets a new standard for smartphone technology.”

The iPhone 17 Series is now available for purchase at all Bajaj Electronics outlets. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest store to explore the future of smartphone technology firsthand.