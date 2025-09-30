ABD Commissions Rs 115-Cr PET Bottling Unit At Rangapur

HYDERABAD: Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), a domestic spirits company by volume, on Tuesday inaugurated a PET bottle manufacturing facility at its integrated facility in Rangapur, Telangana.

With an annual capacity of over 600 million bottles, the PET bottle unit will meet a significant portion of ABD’s packaging needs. It will also strengthen the supply chain and improve profitability.

The ₹115-crore facility will reduce reliance on external suppliers, lower logistics costs, and enhance supply chain efficiency. Located within the largest integrated alcobev facility in Telangana - which also houses an ENA distillery, a IMFL bottling unit and the upcoming single malt plant - the PET plant incorporates automated, robotics-packaging systems, Japanese energy-saving equipment, and recycling capabilities.

“This new PET facility at Rangapur reflects our approach to manufacturing. By leveraging existing land and infrastructure, we have kept costs low and accelerated execution,” said Alok Gupta, managing director, ABD.

This commissioning is a part of ABD’s broader ₹525-crore backward integration programme, which includes the PET Bottling unit and India’s first single malt distillery in Rangapur, and expansion of the recently acquired ENA distillery in Maharashtra. Together, these investments are expected to enhance operational efficiency and improve gross margins by about 300 basis points by FY28, Gupta said.