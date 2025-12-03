Abakkus MF Starts Operations With Flexi Cap & Liquid Fund

Mumbai: Abakkus Mutual Fund founded by former Reliance Capital chief investment officer(equities) Sunil Singhania announced its maiden new fund offerings a Flexi Cap and a Liquid Fund opening from Dec.8, 2025.

Abakkus Mutual Fund is sponsored by Abakkus Asset Manager, a Sebi registered portfolio manager that manages assets worth Rs 38,049 crore as of Sept.30 under several PMS schemes, alternative investment funds(AIFs) and private equity.

Flexi cap fund as mutual fund scheme invests across large, mid, and small-cap stocks. Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund will allocate upwards of 65 per cent of its assets in equity and equity related instruments, up to 35 per cent in debt & money market instruments, and up to 10 per cent in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). The Flexi Cap Fund NFO closes on December 22, 2025 while Liquid Fund NFO closes on December 10, 2025.

Speaking about the new fund Sunil Singhania, founder, Abakkus Asset Manager said, “Abakkus firmly believes in bringing a focused, fundamentals-driven approach to equity investing. As a young AMC backed by decades of experience in managing listed equities, we see a clear opportunity to offer investors a differentiated flexi cap strategy at a time when India’s growth story is strengthening.”

Vaiibhavv Chugh, CEO, Abakkus Investment Managers said, “After navigating stagnant waters for most of 2025, the Indian markets now offer a positive outlook, underpinned by strong GDP growth, low inflation, high forex reserves and pro-growth policy, supporting consumption and infrastructure. Further, healthy monsoons, improving earnings, and resilient domestic and potential foreign flows favour a diversified flexi-cap opportunity."