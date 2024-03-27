A Final-Year Student of NMIMS SAST Shirpur Secures an Opportunity to Work with a Prominent Firm in the Agricultural Industry

SHIRPUR, India, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shivam Mahajan, a final-year student of NMIMS School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SAST), Shirpur, recently completed his internship, which he acquired through the college placement programme. He secured the coveted opportunity to work with R. M. Phosphates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (RMPCL), a leading manufacturer of quality fertilisers, to promote sustainable agriculture and protect the environment. In a brief conversation with him, he discussed his daily responsibilities and learning experiences during the internship, professional goals, and advice to industry aspirants.

Talking about his role at RMPCL, Shivam served as a marketing intern, primarily focusing on increasing conversions and boosting product sales. He conducted elaborate interactions with farmers who visited the company's retail counter, educating them about RMPCL fertilisers and their advantages for agricultural practices. With this approach, Shivam successfully convinced many farmers to purchase RMPCL products. He also diligently recorded details of each farmer in the Mahaveera Mitra Club Diary daily.

According to Shivam, the time spent at RMPCL was highly productive. He gained both in-office and on-field experience, which enriched his knowledge and skills multifold. Firstly, the considerable time he spent with various farmers gave him insights into their diverse approaches to agricultural input. The valuable data he gathered helped RMPCL understand the evolving needs of farmers, thus allowing the company to refine their strategies accordingly. Furthermore, he delved deeper into marketing strategies and retail sales techniques. When asked about his skill set development, he responded positively, explaining how the internship enhanced his values of empathy, plus his communication and presentation skills—the three pivotal qualities of any successful marketer.

Beaming with self-confidence, he further explained how the rich experience and skills gained during his internship would help him in a corporate and entrepreneurial setting after completing his education.

Shivam also shed light on the crucial role played by NMIMS in securing the internship. He said, "While NMIMS has an esteemed reputation in the marketing field, I experienced it firsthand during the placement process. When the recruiters learnt we were from the acclaimed institution, we instantly got an edge over other interns." He attributed his success to the Dean, Dr. Suseelendra Desai, the faculty, and his mentor, who have constantly supported him throughout his BSc Agriculture course. He also shared how the placement committee regularly conducted interviews and group discussions while offering insights into company culture, thereby thoroughly preparing them for the interview process.

When asked about his advice for juniors next in line for joining the industry, he emphasised the importance of internships, stating, "Everyone should take up internships as they open doors to a flourishing professional career. The knowledge, skills, and experience acquired as an intern hold practical value for future endeavours. That's why NMIMS SAST has made internships a mandatory part of the undergraduate programme." The internship opportunity has expanded Shivam's horizons and offered clarity on his professional journey ahead. He has mapped out an ambitious career plan—he aims to finish his undergraduate studies, pursue further education with a post-graduate programme, and work in a corporate environment for 5-6 years. After gaining enough work experience, he wants to start his entrepreneurial journey in the agriculture sector. He envisions establishing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) or start-ups focused on manufacturing products that will add value to the industry.

About NMIMS Shirpur: SVKM's NMIMS, Mukesh Patel Technology Park, Shirpur Campus is an integrated campus approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. SVKM'S NMIMS Shirpur Campus is an affiliate of NMIMS (Deemed-to-be-University), which has been accredited with A+ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and has been recognized as a Tier 1 University by University Grants Commission (UGC). The picturesque riverside campus of NMIMS, Shirpur Campus, has a rich tradition of pursuing academic excellence and offers industry-oriented academic programs and excellent research infrastructure to equip its students with the skill set required to succeed in industry. It offers programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and Textile. The multidisciplinary nature of programs offered on campus allows it to impart an interdisciplinary education to all its students.

