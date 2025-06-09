AM/NS India Powers Two of India’s Greatest Rail Engineering Marvels

Mumbai:ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has proudly reinforced its role in India’s infrastructure transformation by supplying critical steel for two of the country’s most iconic railway bridges 70% of flat steel for Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, and 100% of steel for the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.



The dedication of the iconic Anji and Chenab bridges by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi marks a significant step in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. These engineering marvels truly showcase India's will and capacity to build a new future. AM/NS India is humbled and proud to have contributed to these vital infrastructure projects by supplying world-class steel, powering India's journey forward.



AM/NS India supplied 25,000 MT of high-strength structural steel, accounting for 70% of the total steel used in the Chenab Bridge. This included specialised steel grades for different components, high-strength steel for the arch and tailored grades for the pillars, a feat accomplished for the first time in India at this scale. Manufactured at flagship Hazira facility, the steel was produced under tightly controlled parameters and subjected to rigorous quality checks by third-party agencies. These efforts ensured the material’s durability, rust resistance, and suitability for the bridge’s extreme altitude and seismic zone.



For the Anji Khad Bridge, AM/NS India supplied approximately 7,000 metric tonnes of customised fabricated steel structures, meeting 100% of the bridge’s steel requirement. The steel was produced at the Hazira facility and tailored to meet the bridge’s unique structural and environmental demands. To ensure durability and long life, the steel was manufactured under controlled parameters and inspected by third-party agencies with stringent quality standards. The fabrication was carried out almost entirely in-house, with augmented facilities to handle the complexity of the design.



With Precision Planning and Agile Execution, AM/NS India implemented several innovations to enhance precision execution. This included optimised production planning across its facilities to meet specific requirements and timelines, integrated with an agile supply chain management to manage potential disruptions and maintain material flow.

These contributions reflect AM/NS India’s unwavering commitment to nation-building and its ability to deliver complex, high-performance steel solutions under challenging conditions.

On the success of completing two of India’s Greatest Rail Engineering Marvels, Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President, Sales & Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said: “This initiative by AM/NS India stands as a true testament to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The Chenab and Anji Khad Bridge is not just an engineering marvel but a symbol of India’s advancing self-reliance and industrial strength. Our contribution to this landmark project reflects our deep alignment with the national development goals championed by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”



He added: “Despite the formidable logistical and infrastructure challenges posed by the remote and mountainous terrain of Jammu & Kashmir, we ensured seamless delivery and execution. By harnessing our capabilities and collaborating with both public and private stakeholders, we are not just building infrastructure, we are shaping a more self-reliant and prosperous India.”

