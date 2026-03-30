63SATS Partners with CyberSec India Expo 2026 for Cybersecurity

Pune: As India’s digital economy continues to expand, 63SATS Cybertech has renewed partnership with CyberSec India Expo 2026 to advance India’s cyber defense ecosystem.

Through this renewed association, 63SATS will contribute its expertise across security operations, threat intelligence, and risk mitigation, while engaging with industry stakeholders on addressing current and emerging cybersecurity challenges.

The move is aimed at strengthening India’s cybersecurity ecosystem amid rising digital risks and regulatory demands.

The two-day expo on April 23-24 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, will focus on critical areas such as securing public digital systems, protecting enterprise environments, and enhancing resilience against cyberattacks.

It will also highlight the role of advanced technologies and integrated security frameworks in managing risk.

The expo will bring together cybersecurity professionals, enterprise leaders, policymakers, and technology providers to address emerging threats and evolving compliance requirements.

The event aims to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to exchange insights and explore solutions for safeguarding digital infrastructure in the country.

Taher Patrawala, MD at Media Fusion, as digital adoption accelerates across sectors, with India’s digital economy projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and over 900 million internet users driving unprecedented data exchange, cybersecurity is becoming central to sustaining trust and business continuity.

“As India advances into a new era of digital governance with the rollout of the Digital Personal Data Protection framework, organizations are being held to significantly higher standards of accountability and compliance,” said Neehar Pathare, MD, CEO and CIO at 63SATS Cybertech.

In this environment, cybersecurity is no longer just a technical function but a critical pillar of risk management and business resilience, he noted.

CyberSec India Expo 2026 is a platform for aligning strategy, technology, and policy, as organizations work toward building secure and future-ready digital ecosystems.