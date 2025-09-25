38 Crore Customer Visits in First Two days of Amazon Sale

Hyderabad: The Amazon Great Indian Festival, which opened for Prime members on September 22 and for all customers on September 23, has delivered the biggest-ever opening for sellers and brand partners on Amazon.in.

The festival attracted over 38 crore customer visits, with over 70% coming from beyond top 9 metros. Customers enjoyed savings with GST benefits, access to more than 1 lakh products at the lowest prices on Amazon.in and over 30,000 new products launched across categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion and beauty, home décor, appliances, furniture and groceries from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, IQOO, Sony, HP, LG, Bosch, Haier, Tirtir, Laneige, and Levi's.

"The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is seeing a record-breaking start. The first 48 hours have been our biggest ever, with an unprecedented 38 crore customer visits and the highest number of Prime members shopping during Prime Early Access," said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India. "The #GSTBachatUtsav initiative has been incredibly well-received, with sellers passing on GST benefits worth crores in just 48 hours through our dedicated storefront featuring home appliances, electronics, daily essentials, healthcare, fashion, and more. We're humbled to see strong business growth for lakhs of sellers across the country, from small businesses and local artisans to made-in-India brands. Customers can look forward to exciting deals as the Amazon Great Indian Festival continues until Diwali."





Prime members drove demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities across key categories including appliances, fashion and beauty, smartphones, and furniture. Prime members experienced even faster deliveries, with over 30 lakh products delivered in metro cities within the same or next day and more than 50 lakh products reaching customers in tier 2 and 3 cities within 2 days. Amazon Business also saw a phenomenal response from its customers, as new customer sign-ups in the first 24 hours grew by 6X above an average business day. Businesses also appreciated the bulk discounts offered by sellers, with bulk orders growing 4.4X over average business days.





Customers enjoying GST benefits





From air conditioners and dishwashers that are both seeing double-digit y-o-y growth to inverter batteries that are growing 2X, customers are enjoying the benefits of reduced GST this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Kitchen appliances saw 50% more eco-friendly units sold y-o-y as consumers balanced sustainability with cost savings. Grocery essentials like beverages, oils, and cereals grew 15% y-o-y following GST benefits, while high-protein foods and spreads from D2C brands surged 27% y-o-y. The health and wellness category flourished with whey protein sales increasing 28% y-o-y and vitamins & supplements growing 39% y-o-y, with tier 2 and 3 cities showing a 21% y-o-y increase. Family essentials benefited significantly, with diaper sales rising 10% y-o-y, while premium baby skin care products increased 18% y-o-y as parents invested in gentle, toxin-free formulations.





Bharat going premium





Customers across the country are showing a marked preference for premium products like side-by-side refrigerators, advanced washing machines, energy-efficient split ACs & fans, air fryers, among others. Smartphones witnessed strong double digit growth with segment above ₹20,000 growing 50% y-o-y driven by premiumization. Premium TVs showed strong momentum, with QLED models up 23% and Mini-LED TVs growing 27% y-o-y. Laptop sales surged, with the MacBook Air M4 performing at 94X business-as-usual levels, while the Sony Home Theatre System sold at 196X regular volumes. Lab diamonds saw 10X growth, Korean beauty products increased over 3X y-o-y, and premium watches achieved 1.5-2X growth y-o-y. Professional beauty and haircare witnessed 2.5X growth, premium luggage categories grew 94% y-o-y, and premium apparel brands experienced a 2.5X spike. Precious jewelry and silver coins surged 4.5X compared to last year. This growth is fueled by customers beyond the top tier cities, with several smaller towns seeing a multifold increase in demand.





Bumper Growth for sellers





The first 48 hours saw the highest-ever participation from SMB sellers across India, with over two out of three sellers coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond, including Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow, Indore, Ghaziabad, Udupi, Rajkot, Ajmer, Faridabad, and Howrah. SMBs experienced record-breaking customer engagement, attracting crores of shoppers - the highest ever across all editions of the event. More than 16,000 SMBs tripled their sales compared to an average day, with home, kitchen, apparel, toys, and jewelry emerging as popular categories. Local shops achieved record sales as well, with the highest-ever number of sellers crossing the ₹10 lakh milestone. Shoppers showed strong preference for furniture, beauty tools, and celebratory items like Baklava boxes and Diwali hampers.





"The first 48 hours of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 have been nothing short of transformative for my business. As a seller from Ajmer specializing in Festive Decor, we witnessed a 7X increase in our daily sales volume and received orders from customers across India, from metros to small towns. Amazon’s visibility during the festival has helped us connect with more customers than ever, and the operational support from Amazon enabled us to fulfill this surge in orders efficiently. This festival has not just boosted our sales but has also given us confidence to expand our product range and hire more local artisans." Abhishek Dhanwani from Rajasthan Kraft India





"Our partnership with Amazon has had a strong start. The reach and convenience Amazon offers have helped us connect with an even wider set of customers, and the early sales momentum during the Great Indian Festival has been very encouraging. We look forward to building on this in the months ahead." said Gurinder Sukhija, Senior Vice President- Head of Sales and Ownership Management, Ather





Phenomenal savings with Amazon Pay





With attractive offers from SBI Debit and Credit Cards, customers saved more than ₹260 crore on their shopping. One in four customers used Amazon Pay to shop during the event, reflecting the increased comfort Indians have with digital payments today. India is making big travel plans this festive season with Amazon Pay. International flight bookings surged by 45% compared to last year, with ticket fares ranging from as low as ₹1,403 (Delhi–Bhatinda) to as high as ₹4.5 lakh (Mumbai–London). UPI usage grew 18% year-over-year compared to last year. One in three customers leveraged the attractive SBI credit card EMI offers to make their purchases. Amazon also witnessed one out of every five purchases made with EMI, with 80% of all EMI purchases being no-cost EMI, predominantly across mobile, appliance, and electronic categories. One in nine orders during the first 48 hours were made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival continues till Diwali with great offers and deals every day.