30th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) Opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) opened in Hyderabad with the Dutch film Memory Lane, directed by Jelle de Jonge, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. This year, the Hyderabad chapter presents the festival’s largest and most diverse selection of European cinema in India, featuring films in multiple languages that delve into themes of identity, family, courage, shared humanity, and hope. EUFF 2025 in Hyderabad runs from December 5 to 14 across three venues — Prasad Lab Preview Theatre, Sri Sarathi Studios, and Alliance Française Hyderabad — marking the completion of the festival’s 2025 edition in the country.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Lorenzo Parrulli (EU Delegation to India), Mr Jayesh Ranjan (Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana), Mr M.S.R.V. Prasad (Chairman, Sri Sarathi Studios), Mr K.V. Rao (President, Hyderabad Film Club), Ms Maud Miquau (Director, Alliance Française of Hyderabad), Mr Veera Shankar (President, Telugu Film Directors’ Association), Mr Shyan G.K. (Vice-President, Hyderabad Film Club), and noted Telugu film director Indraganti Mohana Krishna.



Speaking about the remarkable start to the festival in Hyderabad, Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, “This has truly been an exceptional edition of the EUFF in India, with audiences lining up in every city to experience films that reflect diverse stories—across regions, classes, and social strata from Europe. Each film has been handpicked to resonate with Indian audiences, and the overwhelming response has only strengthened our resolve to return with an even more ambitious and engaging curation next year. Hyderabad, the city of stories, storytellers, and an unwavering cinema-going culture, embraces cinema not just as entertainment but as a shared community experience. The enthusiasm here—where movie halls fill up with the same warmth as Biryani conversations—continues to inspire us. We are deeply touched by the generous and spirited welcome we’ve received.”



Festival Curator Artur Zaborski added, “While curating for the 30th edition, my aim was to present the very best of European cinema without limiting the selection to any single theme. The true joy of a film festival lies in experiencing a rich variety of films — each with its own story, theme and perspective. Every film at EUFF 2025 is unique, and I am delighted to see Indian audiences across cities embrace them with so much love. My heart is full."



Sharing his thoughts on the festival’s return, K. V. Rao, President, Hyderabad Film Club, said, “We are proud to host the festival once again and thank the Delegation of the European Union to India for bringing such exceptional cinema to Hyderabad. This year’s curation — 23 films from 23 countries — reflects the breadth of Europe’s storytelling traditions. The Hyderabad Film Club has hosted 11 EUFF editions so far, and each year our collaboration strengthens the city’s cultural landscape by making global cinema accessible to local audiences. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in future also.”



The Hyderabad chapter of EUFF 2025 will feature a total of 23 films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Spain and Ukraine. Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and Hyderabad film Club, the festival edition in Hyderabad presents a vibrant curation of contemporary European cinema that celebrates shared stories, diverse perspectives, and the spirit of creativity. Each film in this line-up reflects the essence of European storytelling — deeply human, emotionally rich, and universally resonant.



All films at EUFF 2024 will have English subtitles and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Please note that some of the films are rated 18+, so we recommend checking the ratings before planning your visit.



The entire line-up includes:



Austria / Happy; Belgium / Julie Keeps Quiet; Bulgaria / The Trap; Croatia / Pelican; Cyprus / Smaragda – I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump; Denmark / Matters of the Heart; Finland / The Missile; France / Holy Cow; Germany / Dying; Hungary / Three Thousand Numbered Pieces; Ireland / That They May Face the Rising Sun; Latvia / Soviet Milk; Lithuania / Tasty; Luxembourg / Breathing Underwater; Malta / Castillo; Netherlands / Memory Lane; Poland / It’s Not My Film; Romania / Three Kilometres to the End of the World; Slovakia / The Hungarian Dressmaker; Slovenia / Family Therapy; Sweden / The Swedish Torpedo; Spain / Ei 47; Ukraine / Hutsulka Ksenya

