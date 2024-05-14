New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of BRS MLC K Kavitha to May 20. She was arrested in connection with Delhi liquor scam on March 15.



The court extended her judicial remand after the ED produced her virtually from Tihar Jail where she is presently lodged after her arrest from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The court said that it would take up the matter related to the supplementary charge-sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 20. The ED filed a detailed charge-sheet pertaining to the case a few days ago.

It was the CBI that first registered the Delhi liquor scam case and took up the probe and later ED started a detailed investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI. The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15, 2024 from her residence in Banjara Hills and shifted her to New Delhi.

The ED lodged her in Tihar jail in New Delhi. The CBI arrested her on April 11, 2024.